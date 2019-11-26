Falcons cut Austin Larkin

Getty Images

The return of defensive end John Cominsky, who exited the injury report with his ankle injury healed, cost defensive end Austin Larkin his spot on the 53-player roster.

Larkin made his NFL debut Sunday after being called up from the practice squad.

He played 11 special teams snaps.

Larkin originally signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 draft.

The Purdue alum played for the San Antonio Commandeers of the Alliance of American Football last spring.

He has had three stints on the Falcons’ practice squad this season.

His departure leaves the Falcons with an open roster spot.