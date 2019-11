AP

The Giants got Sterling Shepard back on the field last week, so they apparently don’t need as much receiver depth.

The team announced that veteran wideout Bennie Fowler had been waived, making the second time this season that happened.

Fowler was cut in October but re-signed, and had 23 catches for 193 yards and no scores during his time on the roster.

Of course, as soon as Shepard returned from a five-week stay in the concussion protocol, teammate Golden Tate entered it,