Giants work out four kickers after Aldrick Rosas’ two missed kicks

Getty Images

Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas missed field goals of 42 and 43 yards in the 19-14 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the team worked out kickers Giorgio Tavecchio, Blair Walsh, Austin MacGinnis and Cole Hedlund, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Rosas has held the job for three seasons and made the Pro Bowl last season, but he has missed four of 12 field goal attempts and three of 24 extra point tries this season.

Walsh has appeared in 89 games since 2012, but the one-time Pro Bowler has not kicked in the NFL since 2017 with Seattle.

Tavecchio kicked in three games for Atlanta last season after spending all of 2017 as the Raiders’ kicker.

MacGinnis has never kicked in the NFL but did play in the Alliance of American Football, and Hedlund spent training camp with the Colts after signing as an undrafted free agent.