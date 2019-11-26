Jaguars sign Marcus Gilchrist

Getty Images

The Jaguars added an experienced defensive lineman on Monday when they signed Carl Davis and they added some experience to the back end of their defense on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of safety Marcus Gilchrist to the 53-man roster. Linebacker Najee Goode was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Goode injured his knee in last Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars. He had 27 tackles and a sack in 10 appearances this season.

Gilchrist signed with the Lions in October after Detroit traded Quandre Diggs to Seattle, but he was released a couple of days later. He spent the 2018 season with the Raiders and started all 16 games. He’s also been a starter with the Texans, Jets and Chargers since entering the league in 2011.