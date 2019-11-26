Jeff Driskel says hamstring is “better,” but Lions worked out QBs on Tuesday

Getty Images

Jeff Driskel told reporters Tuesday that his hamstring has “definitely gotten better each and every day.”

The Lions quarterback injured his hamstring in Sunday’s loss to Washington, but he played every snap. The team listed him as limited on both practice reports this week.

“That’s just a testament to the guys in the training room, all those guys that are here all hours of the day working with us,” Driskel said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “So yeah, just doing what you can to get your body right and be out there. That’s part of the game; that’s part of this league is getting your body good to go, each and every week.”

The Lions obviously are preparing in case Driskel can’t go. They worked out free agent quarterbacks Joe Callahan and Taryn Christion on Tuesday, Howard Balzer reports.

Detroit reportedly tried to sign Josh Johnson, but the XFL wouldn’t let Johnson out of his contract.

David Blough got first-team reps Tuesday and would start if Driskel can’t.