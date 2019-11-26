Jeff Driskel’s hamstring still “pretty sore”

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel landed on the team’s injury report on Monday because of a hamstring injury that remains an issue for him on Tuesday.

Head coach Matt Patricia said at a press conference that Driskel is still “pretty sore” after getting hurt on Sunday. The Lions estimated that Driskel would have been limited at practice on Monday and the same listing is likely for Tuesday’s walkthrough practice.

Patricia said that David Blough would get some work with the first team in Driskel’s place on Tuesday in order to prepare for the possibility that he’ll have to play against the Bears. The team reportedly tried to sign Josh Johnson for further depth, but had their bid rebuffed because Johnson is under contract to the XFL.

Patricia also said that defensive end Trey Flowers remains in the concussion protocol. Flowers did not play against Washington last Sunday.