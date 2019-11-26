Jerry Jones on bad tripping calls: “One of the things you have to live with”

Getty Images

The Cowboys were on the wrong side of two bad tripping calls on Sunday, but Jerry Jones isn’t using those as an excuse for their loss.

Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he’s not happy about the bad calls, particularly one that wiped out a big play as the Cowboys were trying to drive for a game-winning touchdown. But Jones also doesn’t think the loss can be pinned on those calls.

“One of the things you have to live with is you can get what is later deemed a bad call many times during the course of the game,” Jones said. “The league does our best to try and eliminate those, especially in critical situations. I allude to the fact that we’re giving coaches a chance to change the call relative to pass interference. But the game is full, and always will be full, of things that were overlooked, full of missed calls. You try not to have it in such a critical situation. That last one was critical, the timing of it was critical.”

Those two calls were bad, and they were critical, but Jones sounds like he would rather put the loss on his coaches than on the officials.