Jets on verge of falling out of top 10 in 2020 NFL Draft order

Getty Images

The Jets aren’t going to make the playoffs or anything, but suddenly, they can’t stop winning.

And their three-game winning streak has them on the verge of falling out of the top 10 in the category they need the most.

If the season ended today, the winless Bengals (0-11) would hold the top spot in next year’s selection order. Also, a lot of people would be saying: “Why did the NFL season end the Tuesday after Week 12?”

The Giants, 2-9 and losers of seven in a row, are in the second position this week, followed by the Dolphins (2-9), and Washington (2-9, congrats, take a selfie).

The Broncos (3-9) sit in the fifth spot based on this week’s standings, followed by the Falcons (3-8), Lions (3-7-1), Cardinals (3-7-1), the Jaguars (4-7), and the Jets.

Gang Green’s entering a stretch of games which could really impact the order of next year’s draft, as they play the Bengals (with the return of quarterback Andy Dalton) and the Dolphins the next two weeks.