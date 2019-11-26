Jon Gruden: We won’t overanalyze playing in cold weather

Getty Images

Raiders coach Jon Gruden declared himself “really disappointed” with how his team played in Sunday’s 34-3 loss to the Jets, but said he wouldn’t use the cold and wet conditions at MetLife Stadium as an excuse for why the Raiders didn’t play well.

It’s hard to ignore that the Raiders don’t play well when the weather is a factor, however. The team is now 2-9 in games started by Derek Carr when the temperature is under 50 degrees and that’s expected to be the case in Kansas City again this week.

Gruden acknowledged that the Raiders are “not a lot of experienced people when it comes to rain and cold,” but said that he’s not going to spend too much time trying to figure out why things haven’t worked as well once the air gets chilly.

“I’m not a genius. I’m not Thomas Edison, I don’t know how to do that,” Gruden said, via the East Bay Times. “We’re just trying to show pictures of people that are cold that deal with cold. I don’t know. We’re not going to overanalyze it.”

The Raiders haven’t won at Arrowhead Stadium since 2012 and Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a sparkling record coming out of bye weeks, so Sunday’s game would be a tough test regardless of the weather conditions. If the Raiders can’t pass it, a playoff push is going to be more difficult.