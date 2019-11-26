Julio Jones not practicing for Falcons

Getty Images

The Falcons got one key offensive player back on the field Tuesday, but were missing a bigger one.

Via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was not on the practice field Tuesday as they prepare for their Thursday night game against the Saints.

Jones was in and out of last week’s game with a shoulder injury, and though he was able to finish the game. He was listed as out on yesterday’s estimated practice report.

The Falcons did have running back Devonta Freeman back on the field, after he’s missed the last two games with a foot problem.