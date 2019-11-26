Lamar Jackson moves into all-time Top 50 in career QB rushing yards

Getty Images

Monday night was only the 18th career start for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, but he’s already one of the 50 most productive running quarterbacks in NFL history.

Jackson ran for 95 yards on Monday night, which gives him a total of 1,571 career rushing yards. That moved him into 50th place all-time among rushing quarterbacks, ahead of former Saints quarterback Aaron Brooks, according to Pro Football Reference.

With five more games this season, Jackson is on pace to finish this year with 1,274 rushing yards. That would be by far the most in NFL history for a quarterback, and that would bring his career total to 1,969 rushing yards. That would move him to 31st in NFL history, just behind former Bengals quarterback Jeff Blake.

The NFL’s all-time leading quarterback rusher is Michael Vick, who retired with 6,109 career rushing yards. Jackson will need a few more years to break Vick’s record, but as long as he stays healthy, the 22-year-old Jackson is going to rewrite the record book.