Matt LaFleur: We definitely need to involve Aaron Jones more

Getty Images

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur called the team’s performance in Sunday night’s loss to the 49ers “unacceptable” immediately after the game and he didn’t have any kinder words when he spoke to the media on Monday.

LaFleur aimed much of his criticism at himself. He said the 49ers did a “much better job” of coaching and cited the usage of running back Aaron Jones as an example. Jones ran 13 times and did not catch a pass for the second straight week despite his ability to make plays out of the backfield being a big factor in the team’s 7-1 start to the season.

“I think we definitely need to involve him more,” LaFleur said, via ESPN.com. “I think a little bit yesterday was a product of that scheme. There’s not a lot of [opportunities] for the backs, and then when we try to get the ball to the backs out of the backfield, they did a nice job of having vision on our halfbacks. That falls on me right there. I gotta do a better job of making sure he’s in the game when some of those plays are called for the halfbacks.”

Jones averaged over 19 touches a game during Green Bay’s four-game winning streak in October, but has averaged under 12 touches a game while the team’s gone 1-2 in November. They’ll try to get on a better track against the 2-9 Giants this week.