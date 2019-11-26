Matt Skura to miss rest of season with knee injury

Getty Images

The Ravens had the same starting offensive line for each of the first 11 games this season, but they won’t be able to make it 12 straight against the 49ers this week.

Center Matt Skura was carted off the field with a knee injury in the first quarter of Monday night’s game and initial reports indicated it was a sprain. That diagnosis suggested Skura would return this year, but Tuesday’s news wasn’t so positive.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that Skura will miss the rest of the season. He’s set to have surgery to repair the injury.

Skura has been a starter in Baltimore since midway through the 2017 season. Patrick Mekari will take over the role now that he’s out of action.