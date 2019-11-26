Myles Garrett: “You have ups and downs in your life”

Getty Images

Myles Garrett doesn’t have any more football to play this year, but he’s trying to be a part of his community.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the suspended Browns defensive end was serving a Thanksgiving lunch as part of a charity event, while dealing with his banishment for the rest of the season.

Asked if this was a hard time for him, Garrett replied: “It’s a time. You have ups and downs in your life and right now I’m giving back and [spending time] with my family and friends and I’m making the most out of that.’’

Garrett had promised to appear at the event before clocking Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet, and he didn’t get into any depth about the incident or his plans for the future.