The Packers may be without right tackle Bryan Bulaga for a few weeks, so they’re calling up reinforcements.

Via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers are promoting Yosh Nijman to the active roster

The undrafted rookie from Virginia Tech was in camp with them all summer and has spent the season on the practice squad.

Bulaga will miss some time with the knee injury he suffered Sunday night, though it’s not thought to be season-ending.