Patriots releasing Jared Veldheer from reserve-retired

Getty Images

Jared Veldheer said in Moy his body wasn’t up to the pounding of a full season. Part of a season might be a different matter.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Patriots are releasing Veldheer from the reserve-retired list, which would enable him to sign with another team.

Veldheer is reportedly in shape and hoping to find work for the last month of the season.

The 32-year-old tackle signed with the Patriots in May but just over a week later. He was with the Broncos last year, and has also been with the Cardinals and Raiders, starting 113 games.

There are enough teams scrambling for tackle help that he could get a look.