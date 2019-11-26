Rams hoping to forget offensive struggles

Getty Images

The Rams are paying Jared Goff and Todd Gurley a lot of money, to keep putting up the kind of flashy offense they’re used to seeing.

They are not getting their money’s worth.

The Rams managed just a pair of field goals in last night’s loss to the Rams, and their highest-profile players didn’t have much to do with it.

Quarterback Jared Goff (a four-year, $134 million extension this offseason) threw for 212 yards and two interceptions. A week ago, after beating the Bears, Goff said the offense “needed to be better than that, and it starts with me.”

It was not, leaving the question of what the Rams need to do to fix it.

“A million things,” Goff said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “There’s no one thing. It’s just be better consistently.”

Running back Todd Gurley (who signed a four-year, $57.5 million deal in 2018) had little more impact, with just six carries for 22 yards and three catches for negative-3 yards.

He tried playing the Bill Belichick card when asked about the issues.

“We just got to get ready for Arizona,” Gurley said. “Thank God it’s Thanksgiving, so hopefully we forget about this loss by Thursday.”

It would be easier, except it’s part of a trend of forgettable performances for the Rams, and they’re beginning to stack up.