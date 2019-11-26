Ravens made a specific kind of history last night

Getty Images

Monday night’s thrashing of the Rams by the Ravens was, in isolation, very impressive. Coupled with Baltimore’s game immediately preceding Monday night, it was historic.

Via ESPN Stats and Information, the Ravens’ 41-7 win over the Texans coupled with the 45-6 victory over the Rams makes Baltimore the first team in league history to beat winning teams in back-to-back games by 34 or more points.

The Ravens have had multiple dominant performances this year, but their toughest test yet comes on Sunday, when the 10-1 49ers come to town. If the Ravens can do the San Francisco what they did to Houston and L.A., it may be time to start thinking about the design of the team’s third Super Bowl rings.