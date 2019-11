Getty Images

The Ravens announced Tuesday night they have placed center Matt Skura on injured reserve.

Skura injured his knee on the Ravens’ 16th snap of Monday night’s game.

He played all 1,189 offensive snaps last season and all 700 snaps in the first 10 games this season.

The Ravens have had the same starting offensive line for the first 11 games this season.

Patrick Mekari will take over the starting role.