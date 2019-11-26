T.Y. Hilton not sure his calf will be ready for this week

Getty Images

The Colts got wide receiver T.Y. Hilton back in the lineup last Thursday, but his calf wasn’t in perfect condition after missing the previous three games.

Hilton said on Tuesday that his calf tightened up on him during the game and left him feeling at less than full speed during the loss to the Texans. He had three catches for 18 yards against a team he’s feasted against throughout his career.

“I didn’t have my explosiveness,” Hilton said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Hilton spent the weekend getting treatment, but said he isn’t sure if he’ll be practicing or playing this week. The Colts will be without running back Marlon Mack due to a hand injury and tight end Eric Ebron landed on injured reserve Monday, so they’ll be missing some offensive pieces whether Hilton plays against the Titans or not.