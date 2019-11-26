Taylor Gabriel out of practice for Bears

Getty Images

The Bears handed in the same injury report on Tuesday as they did on Monday, which means wide receiver Taylor Gabriel is listed as a non-participant again.

Gabriel suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Giants and remains in the concussion protocol. With a game against the Lions on Thursday, it’s almost certain that Gabriel will be sitting out this week.

Gabriel has 29 catches for 353 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The same is true of tight end Ben Braunecker, who is also in the concussion protocol. Tight end Adam Shaheen was also out of practice with a foot injury.

Right tackle Bobby Massie has a sprained ankle that is expected to keep him out for a bit. Safety Sherrick McManis (groin) and linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow) were the other players out of practice for the Bears on Tuesday.