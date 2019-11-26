Titans place Cameron Wake on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Titans will have to make their run for a playoff spot without the help of Cameron Wake.

Wake was placed on injured reserve by the team on Tuesday. The veteran pass rusher left Sunday’s win over the Jaguars with an undisclosed injury that will end his season.

Wake signed a three-year deal with the Titans as a free agent this offseason. He had 2.5 sacks of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in a season-opening win, but was unable to add to that total in any of the other eight games he played this season.

The Titans also placed cornerback Chris Milton on injured reserve. Milton has been dealing with an ankle injury.

Linebacker Derick Roberson and cornerback Kareem Orr were promoted from the practice squad to fill the vacant roster spots. Both signed with the Titans as undrafted free agents this offseason.