Vikings cut Josh Doctson

Getty Images

Former first-round draft pick Josh Doctson has suffered another career setback.

Doctson was waived by the Vikings today.

The 26-year-old Doctson was Washington’s first-round draft pick in 2016, but he barely played as a rookie because of an Achilles injury. In his second and third seasons he was healthy and managed just over 500 receiving yards each year, but he was released just before the start of this season. The Vikings picked him up but he didn’t catch a pass during his time in Minnesota.

The timing of the decision to waive Doctson may indicate that receiver Adam Thielen is ready to return this week.

The Vikings also announced that they have promoted linebacker Cameron Smith to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed fullback Johnny Stanton to the practice squad.