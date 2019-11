Getty Images

Ryan Bee’s stay on Washington’s 53-player roster didn’t last long.

Four days after calling him up from the practice squad, Washington cut Bee on Tuesday.

That likely signals a return for Daron Payne on Sunday.

Payne did not play against the Lions because of an ankle injury.

Payne’s absence opened the door for Bee to make his NFL debut. He made one tackle in three defensive plays and one on special teams.