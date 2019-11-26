Week 13 power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on November 26, 2019, 12:07 PM EST
AP

1. Ravens (9-2; last week No. 1): When asking whether they’re peaking too soon, it’s also fair to ask whether they haven’t peaked yet.

2. 49ers (10-1; No. 4): Sure, they face a tough schedule. The teams that will be facing them have it even tougher.

3. Seahawks (9-2; No. 2): The No. 1 seed or the No. 5 seed continues to hinge on Week 17 vs. the 49ers.

4. Patriots (10-1; No. 3): A Super Bowl berth hinges eventually on the ability to contain Lamar Jackson.

5. Saints (9-2; No. 5): If they’re going to be screwed by the pass interference replay process, it’s better that it happen now than later.

6. Vikings (8-3; No. 7): A win in Seattle, as unlikely as it would be, would propel the Vikings into the bye-week conversation.

7. Packers (8-3; No. 6): They should never play a game in California again.

8. Chiefs (7-4; No. 8): Andy Reid’s teams thrive after the bye; the real question is whether a win over the Raiders can be followed by a win over the Patriots.

9. Texans (7-4; No. 12): Two weeks after a potential signature win became a blowout loss, the Texans have another shot at a signature win.

10. Bills (8-3; No. 9): They’ll likely get to the playoffs; can they win once the playoffs start?

11. Steelers (6-5; No. 15): If someone from the Browns tries to hit Devlin Hodges over the head with his own helmet, hopefully he will quickly lower his head in an effort to avoid the blow.

12. Titans (6-5; No. 16): The most boring team in football is quickly becoming anything but.

13. Cowboys (6-5; No. 11): If they lose to Buffalo at home on Thanksgiving, Black Friday may have a much different meaning for Jason Garrett.

14. Raiders (6-5; No. 10): Playoffs or not, Derek Carr may not actually be living in that house he’s building in Las Vegas.

15. Colts (6-5; No. 14): They’ll be a dangerous playoff team if they make it; it’s still not clear whether they’ll make it.

16. Browns (5-6; No. 19): Maybe they’ll make it to the playoffs after all.

17. Rams (6-5; No. 13): Maybe they won’t make it to the playoffs after all.

18. Eagles (5-6; No. 17): Maybe they’ll regret signing Carson Wentz.

19. Panthers (5-6; No. 18): Maybe they’ll regret keeping Joey Slye.

20. Bears (5-6; No. 21): Maybe they’ll stop being asked why they didn’t take Patrick Mahomes in 2017 and instead be asked why they didn’t take Lamar Jackson in 2018.

21. Jets (4-7; No. 25): Maybe they’d be a contender if they didn’t have so many tough games in September and October.

22. Buccaneers (4-7; No. 27): Maybe Jameis Winston will do enough to get another year where the constant question will be whether he should get another year.

23. Chargers (4-7; No. 22): By beating Lamar Jackson in the 2018 playoffs, the Chargers finally have something they can hold over the Rams.

24. Jaguars (4-7; No. 20): The Super Bowl window has been slammed shut and boarded up.

25. Falcons (3-8; No. 23): It’ll take more than $2 hot dogs to get people to show up on Thanksgiving night.

26. Broncos (3-8; No. 24): When will they leave the starting job to the guy who looks like the star of Leave It To Beaver?

27. Lions (3-7-1; No. 26): It’s no surprise that a team with six decades of dysfunction wouldn’t realize the benefit of giving an effort to finally change things more than two years to take root.

28. Cardinals (3-7-1; No. 28): Patrick Mahomes in 2018, Lamar Jackson in 2019 . . . Kyler Murray in 2020?

29. Washington (2-9; No. 31): Far more surprising than Dwayne Haskins‘ decision to take a selfie with fans is that fans were actually there to take selfies with.

30. Dolphins (2-9; No. 29): They’re going to regret those two wins in April.

31. Giants (2-9; No. 30): The Giants could be the third NFC East team looking for a new coach in January.

32. Bengals (0-11; No. 32): They definitely wouldn’t be 0-11 if Marvin Lewis was still the coach.

28 responses to “Week 13 power rankings

  6. But, but, but…..the Packers have the tie breaker!!!!
    If the Vikings win at Seattle, the Packers are the Wildcard.

    BTW: the Seahawks are 3-2 at home and give up more points than almost any other team with a winning record. Oh, and they have won numerous close games against garbage teams. Seattle is a lot closer to .500 than they are to getting a bye.

  8. My Super Bowl LIV prediction is the Saints and Patriots. It always seems to be the teams that don’t get a whole lot of attention in the months of November and December. It’s all about getting hot at the right time .

  conormacleod says:
    November 26, 2019 at 12:16 pm
    But, but, but…..the Packers have the tie breaker!!!!
    If the Vikings win at Seattle, the Packers are the Wildcard.

    BTW: the Seahawks are 3-2 at home and give up more points than almost any other team with a winning record. Oh, and they have won numerous close games against garbage teams. Seattle is a lot closer to .500 than they are to getting a bye.

    __________

    Seahawks have had the toughest schedule in the NFL. Their D has been getting better each week. And they have an MVP calibre QB. But keep underestimating them.

  10. The Chiefs at 8. I wouldn’t be surprised if they are the team that is quietly sliding by just to get healthy and explode at the right time. As confident as Baltimore is about a rematch with New England, they must be equally concerned about a rematch with KC.

  13. A 9-2 team ahead of two 10- teams???

    They crushed the Rams for Pete’s sakes, not like they beat a REAL team!

  14. I don’t see how you can leap-frog Hawks over the Pats for any reason. After Pats #3 it should be Saints #4 and Hawks #5 anyway – as Saints already beat Hawks and Brees is back again.

  16. Alan Light says:
    November 26, 2019 at 12:13 pm

    After beating Seattle, looks like Vikings make top 3 then.

    =====

    Doesn’t matter where the Vikings are ranked, they are complete frauds with Kirk Cousins. Stop Dalvin Cook, pressure the 2nd string QB Cousins and the Vikings are done. The Vikings losing streak begins Sunday.

  19. The Cowboys aren’t going anywhere this season…all that talent and consistent underachievers. #1 offense in yards per game, #6 in points per game. Defensively, #6 in yards allowed, #7 in points allowed per game. Yet stuck there at 6-5, and IF they make the playoffs (not a given with the cupcake schedule the Eagles have the rest of the way) they will quickly be bounced from the tournament. What is the one constant with their inability to become one of the elite teams in the league? Hmmm…I hear some clapping in the distance…

  20. You’re right. The Bengals would probably be at a mediocre 4-7 and on their way to middle of the pack draft pick. The Bengal’s spin would be the lack of AJ Green and other injuries are the reason for the seven losses and we should just stay the course.

    Marvin would also resign Dalton in the offseason and he’d magically take up all the cap space and preclude us from being active in free agency. The Bengals mantra is always and will always be planning for the future and never win now.

  tommymomoney says:
    November 26, 2019 at 12:23 pm
    conormacleod says:
    November 26, 2019 at 12:16 pm
    But, but, but…..the Packers have the tie breaker!!!!
    If the Vikings win at Seattle, the Packers are the Wildcard.

    BTW: the Seahawks are 3-2 at home and give up more points than almost any other team with a winning record. Oh, and they have won numerous close games against garbage teams. Seattle is a lot closer to .500 than they are to getting a bye.

    __________

    Seahawks have had the toughest schedule in the NFL. Their D has been getting better each week. And they have an MVP calibre QB. But keep underestimating them.

    —–

    The toughest schedule!? Bengals, Cardinals, Steelers, Eagles, Bucs, Rams, Browns, Falcons, 49ers, Saints and Ravens. 3 of those were tough games. They lost 2. What about those opponents look tough? Don’t let the fact that they struggled with all of those bad teams fool you.

  23. “Dolphins (2-9; No. 29): They’re going to regret those two wins in April.”

    Not really. Didn’t both Mahomes and Jackson fall below the top 5 picks in their drafts? Pre draft analysis of players is and always has been a far from exact science. They could hit just as easily on a #3 or #5 pick as at #1 or #10.

  24. Ravens look great, better hope they win the SB this before teams have the time to figure them out. It usually takes a season, happened to Vick, happened to KC and it will happen to Jackson. I can’t stand the Ravens but it’s fun to watch this kid play.

  25. It’s cute seeing Viking fans still focused on the Packers when it’s clear that any NFC team going to the Super Bowl is going to have to beat the 49ers.

    But Viking fans have never been known to have high expectations, so it’s understandable.

  27. These look fair — I’m not sure I’ve ever seen the Vikings beat Russell Wilson, and can’t exactly say I’m expecting it to change this weekend. Hopefully they put on a better prime-time show than the pathetic regurgitated messes thrown out there by the Packers and Rams on prime-time last week.

