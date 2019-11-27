Bears leaving five players home tomorrow

Getty Images

The only thing better than traveling to be with your loved ones tomorrow is not traveling to be with your loved ones tomorrow.

As such, the Bears announced that five players weren’t making the quick trip to Detroit for the early Thanksgiving game.

Tight end Ben Braunecker, wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, offensive lineman Bobby Massie, defensive back Sherrick McManis, and tight end Adam Shaheen have all been ruled out.

Linebacker Danny Trevathan is also listed as out, but perhaps he has a burning desire to go to Michigan.

None of the six players practiced at all this week, so that leaves just one spot on their inactive list for tomorrow’s game.