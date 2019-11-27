Bill Belichick praises Stephon Gilmore for “big-time catch”

Getty Images

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore shut down Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper on Sunday, and Patriots coach Bill Belichick loved what he saw.

In the weekly film breakdown he does for the Patriots’ website, Belichick singled out Gilmore’s interception as one of the best plays any Patriot made this week. Belichick showed ho Gilmore trailed Cooper on the play, didn’t allow himself to get picked over the middle, tracked the ball and made a diving grab.

“Gilmore does a nice job here of getting behind Cooper so he doesn’t get picked by any traffic, and in this case he comes underneath,” Belichick said. “Against a good corner like Steph who’s long and fast and makes a great, great play on the ball, a great catch.”

Belichick noted that players were having trouble handling the football all day in the rain, but Gilmore secured the interception.

“Gilmore is really in good position on the play and is able to make the undercut,” Belichick said. “You can see Steph lay out, dive for the ball and make the interception. . . . That was a big-time catch.”

Belichick made signing Gilmore in free agency a high priority in 2017, and Gilmore is proving he’s worth the money.