Bills like results they’ve seen from no-huddle offense

Getty Images

The Bills had crossed 400 yards of offense once in their first nine games this season, but they posted 424 yards in each of the last two weeks while quarterback Josh Allen threw five touchdowns over a two-game span for the first time in his career.

One of the differences between those games and the first nine contests has been the amount of no-huddle offense that the team has been playing.

Allen said that there’s “more power to us” in terms of making it difficult for defenses to communicate and adjust on the fly. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said part of that difficulty comes from the offense’s ability to control tempo in all directions.

“You can go as fast as you need to go. You can slow it down with the quarterback slowing down to see what he needs to see,” Daboll said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “You can change tempo within the game without huddling. Sometimes that gives us answers before the test, whether Josh can see them down on the field, or I can see them up in the box. You can go quick. You can go slow. It’s been good for us.”

Daboll noted that execution is as important as approach, since quick three-and-outs using a no-huddle attack leave a team vulnerable defensively. As long as they move the ball the way they have the last two weeks, though, it appears the Bills have found an effective tweak to their offensive gameplan.