Bills starting center Mitch Morse questionable for Cowboys

The Bills may be without their starting center on Thanksgiving.

Mitch Morse, who suffered a finger injury against the Broncos on Sunday, is listed as questionable for the game against the Cowboys.

If Morse is out, starting right guard Jon Feliciano would likely move over to center and backup Spencer Long would take over at right guard.

Also questionable for the Bills is receiver Robert Foster, a speedy playmaker who showed a lot of promise last year as an undrafted rookie but has hardly played this year. Foster suffered a hamstring injury against the Broncos. Offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe has been ruled out with an ankle injury, and Cody Ford will start in his place.