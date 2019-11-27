Carson Wentz: There’s always stress, but I’m confident in who I am

Getty Images

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, but he said Wednesday that neither the tough sledding on the field nor the criticism that he’s hearing off of it have caused him to lose his faith in himself as a player.

Wentz has turned the ball over five times and fumbled four others while the Eagles have put up 19 points in back-to-back losses, which makes it obvious that there are things he has “to clean up” ahead of this weekend’s game against the Dolphins. He also said he has “so much confidence in my ability to turn this around and do my best and get these things fixed” because he doesn’t allow the “highs and lows” to shift his view of himself.

“There’s always stress, there’s always pressure, there’s always that stuff, and for me, just to be confident in who I am, in the good, the bad, and the ugly, I don’t really get caught up in what people say [or] think, whether it’s good, whether it’s bad. I’m confident in who I am as a player,” Wentz said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Wentz has played with a rotating cast of characters around him as injuries have taken their toll on several offensive players. The quarterback said that there’s “no excuses with that” when it comes to how he’s been performing and the Eagles could certainly use a rebound game on Sunday.