Chris Godwin named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Buccaneers may not know much about their future at quarterback, but they can feel good about where they are at wide receiver after this season.

Bucs wideout Chris Godwin was named NFC offensive player of the week, after a career game last week against the Falcons.

Godwin finished with 184 yards and two touchdowns, continuing to emerge as something much more than just a complement to Mike Evans.

His day included a 71-yard touchdown reception, the latest in a string of explosive plays. He has 70 catches for 1,071 yards and nine touchdowns this season, top five in the league in all categories.