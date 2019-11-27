Eagles anticipate full practices for Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor Wednesday

Getty Images

Wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor didn’t play for the Eagles in last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, but the practice week is starting off with positive news about their condition.

Head coach Doug Pederson said at his Wednesday morning press conference that he expects Jeffery and Agholor to be full participants in the team’s first practice of the week. Jeffery has missed the last two games with an ankle injury while Agholor has missed one game with a knee injury.

The Eagles were without a couple of other offensive starters last Sunday. Running back Jordan Howard missed his second straight game with a shoulder injury and right tackle Lane Johnson sat out with a concussion.

Pederson said Johnson will practice, but remains in the concussion protocol. Howard is still waiting to be cleared for contact and will be a limited participant in practice as a result.