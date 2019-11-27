Eagles sign Jake Elliott to five-year extension

Getty Images

The Eagles have several areas in need of improvement after a 5-6 start to the 2019 season, but they don’t see kicker as a spot in need of a change.

That point was driven home on Wednesday when the team announced that Elliott has signed a five-year extension that puts him under contract through the 2024 season. No financial terms were announced, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the deal is worth around $21.8 million with $10.45 million in guaranteed money.

“It’s awesome, man. This is the place where I’ve grown the last couple of years and luckily I’m a part of it and I look forward to being a part of it for a really long time,” Elliott said in a statement. “It’s a great feeling.”

Elliott is 14-of-14 on field goals and 21-of-23 on extra points this season. He’s 66-of-76 on field goals and 93-of-100 on extra points over his three seasons in Philadelphia.