Earl Thomas: Whoever Ravens play in Super Bowl will be in trouble

The Ravens will host the 49ers on Sunday afternoon and it’s not hard to find references to the game being a potential Super Bowl preview.

Baltimore is 9-2 with a win over the Patriots while the 49ers are 10-1 and currently holding the top spot in the NFC. There are still five more regular season games and an entire playoff slate to play out, which is why Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that “nobody’s crowned” until February.

Safety Earl Thomas had a different response when asked a question about a possible rematch in Miami.

“You think the 49ers are going to the Super Bowl?” Thomas said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “It could be. Let’s see. . . . When the Super Bowl comes, whoever we play, they’re going to be in trouble.”

Depending on which sportsbook one uses, the Ravens and Patriots are currently installed as the favorites to win the Super Bowl. The two teams are also heavy favorites to win the AFC title, so Thomas and company may need to win one rematch in order to set up a second.