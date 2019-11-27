Eight players miss Patriots practice with an illness

Getty Images

It’s a good day for face masks and hand sanitizer in New England.

The Patriots were missing eight players from Wednesday’s practice due to illness. Right tackle Marcus Cannon landed on the injury report as a limited participant for the same reason.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, linebacker Jamie Collins, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemanor, linebacker Dont'a Hightower, tight end Ryan Izzo, cornerback Joejuan Williams and left tackle Isaiah Wynn were all off the field. Safety Patrick Chung was out sick and is also listed with heel and chest injuries.

Quarterback Tom Brady landed on the report again due to the elbow issue that left him listed as questionable for last Sunday, but he was a full participant in practice so it doesn’t appear to be an issue of great significance for this week’s game against the Texans.

Wide receivers Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) were limited participants after sitting out last Sunday. Dorsett should be up to a full practice before the week is out as he said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, that he’s out of the concussion protocol.