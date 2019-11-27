Falcons promote Carson Meier from practice squad

Getty Images

The Falcons promoted tight end Carson Meier from the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Meier has never played a regular-season game.

He had 19 catches last season for Oklahoma, his only career receptions, and gained 327 yards and scored four touchdowns. Meier signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted rookie.

He has spent time on the Falcons’ practice squad this season.

The Falcons also announced they signed defensive end Austin Larkin back to the practice squad.

Larkin, whom the Falcons waived Tuesday, saw 11 snaps on special teams against Tampa Bay on Sunday.