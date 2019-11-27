Fred Warner is the NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The 49ers defense had another overwhelming performance against the Packers last Sunday night and one of their key players has been named the NFC defensive player of the week for his work in the 37-8 win,

Linebacker Fred Warner is the man of the hour. Warner had 11 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss to help lead the way for the 49ers defense. It is the first time that Warner has been a weekly award winner in the NFL.

The 2018 third-round pick moved right into the starting lineup as a rookie and posted a strong first NFL campaign. He’s remained a vital part of the team’s defense this season and has 81 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and six tackles for loss over the first 11 weeks of the season.

Warner and the 49ers defense have a tough test this weekend in Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Should they solve it, a 49ers player may be getting this honor again next week.