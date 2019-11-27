Giants designate Kareem Martin to return from IR

Getty Images

The Giants have designated their second and final player to return from injured reserve this season.

Linebacker Kareem Martin practiced with the team on Wednesday, which opens up a three-week window for the team to decide whether to add him to the 53-man roster or shut him down for the year.

Martin landed on injured reserve after hurting his knee in the team’s Week One loss to the Cowboys. He had two tackles during that game.

Martin is signed for next season with a base salary of $4.2 million and a cap hit of over $5.9 million.

With Martin joining cornerback Sam Beal in returning from injured reserve, the Giants won’t be bringing back wide receiver Russell Shepard or anyone else during the final five weeks of the year.