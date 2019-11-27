Giants promote Da’Mari Scott to active roster

Getty Images

The Giants opened a spot in their receiving corps by waiving Bennie Fowler on Tuesday and they filled it on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have promoted Da’Mari Scott from the practice squad.

Scott closed out last season on Buffalo’s active roster and saw action in three games. He played most of his snaps on special teams and did not have a catch on offense. He got cut by the Bills this summer and signed with the Giants, but got dropped in August. He returned to the practice squad in October.

Scott has experience returning kicks and that could be a spot where he can help the Giants as Golden Tate and Jabrill Peppers are both injured at the moment.