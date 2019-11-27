Greg Robinson in concussion protocol

Getty Images

It’s looking like the Browns may have to face the Steelers without left tackle Greg Robinson this Sunday.

Robinson is not practicing with the team on Wednesday because he is in concussion protocol. Per multiple reports, Robinson reported symptoms on Wednesday morning, so he’s short on time to progress through all the necessary steps for clearance before the game.

Robinson has started 10-of-11 games at left tackle for the Browns this season. He was benched for a Week Eight loss to the Patriots, but returned to the starting lineup for the next game.

Justin McCray started against New England and would likely get the nod again if Robinson is ruled out this weekend.