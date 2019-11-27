Healthy Josh Norman won’t start at Carolina but will play

Getty Images

Cornerback Josh Norman played only two special teams snaps Sunday, seeing no action on defense. Afterward, interim coach Bill Callahan explained Norman was “fighting through some injuries.”

Norman is healthy this week, Callahan said Wednesday, but the team’s highest-paid player won’t start against Carolina.

“He’ll be playing,” Callahan said, “but he’s not a starter this week. He’ll be backing up.”

Callahan didn’t specific whether Norman’s snaps could come only on special teams.

Callahan said Norman’s status was “week to week.”

“We take everything week to week, day to day,” Callahan said. “Really, everything can change. I don’t want to make any blanket statements here. I just want to take it day to day, week to week moving forward.”

Washington initially was going to make Norman inactive last week, but he ended up dressing.

Norman is making a $10.8 million base salary this season and counts $14.3 million against the salary cap.

Callahan said Ryan Kerrigan remains in concussion protocol.