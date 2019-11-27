Jakeem Grant heads to injured reserve

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant won’t be back with the Dolphins this season.

Grant was carted to the locker room after injuring his ankle in last Sunday’s loss to the Browns and Miami confirmed that would be his last appearance of the year by placing him on injured reserve Wednesday. Head coach Brian Flores said wide receiver Isaiah Ford will be promoted from the practice squad to fill his roster spot.

Grant appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins this season. He caught 19 passes for 164 yards and served as Miami’s primary kickoff returner. He averaged 25.1 yards per return and had a 101-yard kickoff return. Grant has two kickoff return touchdowns and two punt return touchdowns for his career.

Ford had two catches for nine yards in three games for the Dolphins earlier this season.