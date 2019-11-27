Jerry Jones just wants to “win a damn football game”

Getty Images

Several years ago, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones infamously said, “I want me some gloryhole.” His current goals are far more immediate.

A day before his team’s annual Thanksgiving Day contest, Jones provided an exclamation point for repeated concerns regarding the team’s current shortcomings.

“Let me just say this,” Jones said on NFL Network when asked about quarterback Dak Prescott‘s contract negotiations. “I think all of us, including the fans, wanna win a damn football game, OK? Now I know we’ve got a lot of other things to think about. Who’s coachin’? Who’s playin’? Who’s compared to another player someplace else? How ‘bout let’s win some ball games folks? We can take that other stuff. I’m not known as a guy who gets hand cramps when I’m writin’ checks, but I wanna win some football games.”

His focus on wining “a damn football game” does nothing to lower the perceived stakes for Thursday’s visit from the Bills. Failure to win could result in an in-season coaching change.

And while Jones separately declared himself to be a “Jason Garrett guy,” Jones made it clear that success in the NFL is narrowly defined: Win the Super Bowl.

“I want Jason to get it done,” Jones said.

His frustrations with Garrett became obvious during Jones’ post-game comments after Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. And Tuesday’s radio remarks in Dallas showed that he wasn’t backing off. The puzzle pieces are now there, and they could fall into place if Dallas fails to hold serve at home against an 8-3 Bills team that may give the Cowboys everything they can handle.