Joe Schobert named AFC defensive player of the week

The Browns could stand to make some headlines for the right reasons, and last week offered a bit of good news.

Browns linebacker Joe Schobert was named AFC defensive player of the week, after his standout performance in a win over the Dolphins.

Schobert picked off a pair of Dolphins passes, the second straight game in which he had two picks.

He’s the sixth linebacker in league history to have at least two in consecutive games, and the first since 2005 (Cato June).

With all the attention paid to their brawl at the end of the Steelers game, it’s helpful for them to focus on actual on-field performance for a bit, and Schobert’s performing at a high level.