John Elway says Brandon Allen, Drew Lock will split practice reps

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has said that he doesn’t believe it is “vitally important” for rookie quarterback Drew Lock to play this season, but the team hasn’t closed the door on giving the second-round pick playing time ahead of Brandon Allen before the year is out.

Fangio said that all options are on the table and it seems the Broncos will be giving the rookie a chance to show them that he’s a better option for this week’s game against the Chargers. General Manager John Elway said on KOA that the quarterbacks will split reps in practice the next few days.

“We’re going to go through this week and see how both quarterbacks do and then make a decision later in the week,” Elway said.

Elway said “you want to be careful” with young quarterbacks in order to make sure they are in the right spot while discussing the possibility of Lock getting time in a game, but right spots have been in short supply in Denver in recent seasons and finding a quarterback would be one way to create hope about that changing in the future.