JuJu Smith-Schuster cleared from concussion protocol

The Steelers were without receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, running back James Conner and backup cornerback Artie Burns on Sunday. All three remained out of practice Wednesday.

“I don’t know what their status will be [for Sunday] as I stand here,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “We’ll go through our normal procedures in terms of looking at those guys and seeing if they’re good enough to participate in practice and then go from there. But I don’t have a lot of clarity as I’m standing here regarding those three men.”

The Steelers received good news Monday afternoon, announcing an independent neurologist has cleared Smith-Schuster from concussion protocol.

Smith-Schuster, though, still has a knee injury.

Conner and Burns also have knee injuries.

Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (shoulder) had a limited practice, with Chuks Okorafor taking snaps at the position.