Julio Jones questionable for Thursday, Devonta Freeman set to play

The Falcons are set to get one key offensive player back in the lineup as they try to spoil the Saints’ chances of clinching the NFC South, but it’s unclear if another one will be able to play on Thanksgiving night.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said at a Wednesday press conference that running back Devonta Freeman is set to play after missing the last two games with a foot injury. Freeman ran 10 times for 38 yards against the Saints in Week 10.

Wide receiver Julio Jones is less certain to be in the lineup. Jones has been bothered by a shoulder injury this week and Quinn said he is considered questionable for Thursday.

Tight end Austin Hooper will miss his third straight game with a knee injury. Quinn said that tight end Luke Stocker (back) and safety Sharron Neasman (shoulder) will also be listed as questionable.