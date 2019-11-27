Lamar Jackson continues to lead Pro Bowl voting

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the clear favorite for the MVP award. He also is the front-runner in Pro Bowl voting.

Jackson has 361,096 votes, according to the NFL.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (286,205), Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (274,456), Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (259,313) and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (247,905) round out the top-five vote-getters.

Four of the top five vote-getters – Jackson, Mahomes, Cook and McCaffrey – are under the age of 25.

The 49ers, despite not having a player in the top five, have received the most votes, followed by the Ravens, Saints, Packers and Vikings.