Lamar Jackson takes another AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took a break from taking AFC offensive player of the week honors in Week 11, but he took in back in Week 12.

Jackson took the prize two straight weeks before Bills quarterback Josh Allen got the nod last week. Jackson’s performance on Monday night against the Rams was enough to put it back in his possession.

Jackson threw as many incompletions as touchdowns while going 15-of-20 for 169 yards and five touchdowns in the 45-6 rout of Los Angeles. He added 95 rushing yards on eight carries in what seems to be a neverending run of remarkable performances.

That run has made Jackson the MVP frontrunner heading into the final month of the regular season and he’ll try to keep it going in a marquee matchup with the 49ers this weekend.