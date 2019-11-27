Leighton Vander Esch will miss another week

Getty Images

Cowboys weakside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will miss his third game in five weeks with a neck injury.

The Cowboys ruled him out, along with defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (knee), for their Thanksgiving Day game against the Bills.

Sean Lee again will move from strongside linebacker to the weakside to replace Vander Esch, who earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie.

Safety Jeff Heath is questionable with injuries to both shoulders.

“Again, just taking a situation day by day,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said of Heath Wednesday. “You know, obviously, he’s banged up, short weeks, so we’ll just see how he feels.”

Right tackle La'el Collins (knee/back) did not have a designation. He was limited all week.

“LC’s had a good couple of days, so hopefully he’ll be ready to go in the ball game,” Garrett said.

Right guard Zack Martin (back/ankle/elbow) and left guard Connor Williams (knee) also will play.